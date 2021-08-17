City of Lebanon to work out extension with Brewer

The Lebanon city council will consider a contract extension for Interim City Manager Nancy Brewer during its September public session.

The council met in executive session following its public meeting on Wednesday, August 11, to hold a formal performance review for Brewer, who has served as the interim city manager for the past year. While the executive session was not open to the public, Mayor Paul Aziz said there were no negative comments from either city staff or members of the council.

“Her review was very good,” Aziz said. “Her leadership was one of the big things that shined. People trust her and like her.”

When the council made the decision to hire Brewer, one of the primary reasons stated was the need for leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. Aziz said Brewer more than met expectations for her performance during the crisis.

“She did such a good job in such a hard time during the pandemic. It was really important to have stability and to have someone in charge who could handle things. She did a fantastic job during this time,” Aziz said.