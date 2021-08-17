City of Lebanon to work out extension with Brewer

The Lebanon city council will consider a contract extension for Interim City Manager Nancy Brewer during its September public session.
The council met in executive session following its public meeting on Wednesday, August 11, to hold a formal performance review for Brewer, who has served as the interim city manager for the past year. While the executive session was not open to the public, Mayor Paul Aziz said there were no negative comments from either city staff or members of the council.
“Her review was very good,” Aziz said. “Her leadership was one of the big things that shined. People trust her and like her.”
When the council made the decision to hire Brewer, one of the primary reasons stated was the need for leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. Aziz said Brewer more than met expectations for her performance during the crisis.
“She did such a good job in such a hard time during the pandemic. It was really important to have stability and to have someone in charge who could handle things. She did a fantastic job during this time,” Aziz said.
Brewer previously served as the finance director for the city of Corvallis and Aziz said that background was extremely helpful. He praised her work during the budget process and said that her input helped make the budget easier to understand for everyone who participated. He said Brewer’s financial expertise also helped the city as it allocated the additional COVID funding which has been received during the pandemic.
Brewer agreed that the review went well and said the next step is to work out an extension.
“It will probably be multi-year,” Brewer said.
Aziz said he will meet with Brewer and City Attorney Tre Kennedy to work out an agreement which will be presented to the council for its approval during the September 8 public session.
“We’re looking at extending her contract out at least a couple of years,” Aziz said, adding that he would be open to a three-year extension.
Brewer’s extension will not be the only personnel matter on the agenda during the September session. Councilor Rebecca Grizzle has announced that she will be stepping down from the council due to her move out of Ward 2.
Two individuals have applied to serve out the remainder of Grizzle’s term, which extends to the end of 2024. Kim Ullfers and David Workman have submitted their applications for that position and both will be interviewed by the council during the public meeting.
It is expected that the council will then select one of these councilors to fill the vacancy and the new councilor will be sworn in at the October 13 public session.