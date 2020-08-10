City of Lebanon terminates wastewater treatment plant contract

The City of Lebanon is terminating its contract with Jacobs Engineering Group for the operation of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

The decision was made by a unanimous vote of the City Council following an executive session to discuss the matter on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Councilors Jason Bolen, Robert Furlow, Wayne Rieskamp and Michelle Steinhebel voted to end the agreement. Councilors Rebecca Grizzle and Karin Stauder took part in the session, which was held online, but signed off before the vote was taken.

Interim City Manager Ron Whitlatch said the city will begin discussions with Jacobs Engineering to set a date for the transfer of responsibility.

“We’re still looking at the date. My first inkling is that it will probably be shorter-term than longer-term,” Whitlatch said. “We’re still trying to figure out how everything is going to look moving forward.”

There are seven employees of Jacobs Engineering Group who operate the plant. One option for the city is to hire some or all of these individuals to continue to operate the plant, making them city employees.

The city could also seek to hire other individuals to operate the plant or it could hire an outside vendor to run the plant.

By terminating the contract, the city is not expressing any dissatisfaction with the performance of the individuals currently working at the plant. Instead, this is the latest step in a long dispute between the City of Lebanon and Jacobs Engineering Group.

In 2019, the City of Lebanon filed suit against Jacobs Engineering Group, contending that the $4 million mechanical process the city was sold for processing waste was ineffective. The City of Albany has filed a similar suit against the company in Linn County Circuit Court.