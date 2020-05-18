City of Lebanon continues search for new manager

The City of Lebanon is moving forward in its search for a new city manager, but the restrictions currently in place because of COVID-19 are slowing the process.
During its public session on Wednesday, May 13, the council voted to host two candidates for in-person interviews in late June. But these interviews will take place only if the state has moved to phase two of the reopening process.
The state launched phase one of the reopening on Friday. Counties are being allowed to submit plans for reopening based on the public health situation in their area. The state has said this stage will last at least 21 days, but that is not guaranteed and it could be extended. It is also unclear what additional allowances will be made in phase two.
Because of this lack of information, two councilors - Rebecca Grizzle and Karin Stauder - made the case for proceeding with the in-person interviews even if phase two is not yet in place in five or six weeks.
“I believe there are work-arounds, that we could come to a good decision or at least move forward without waiting for phase two,” Grizzle said.
Stauder agreed, and noted that other agencies are finding ways to continue their work while still complying with public health guidelines.
But councilors Michelle Steinhebel, Jason Bolen and Robert Furlow voted to move forward with the interviews contingent upon the state having advanced to phase two of reopening.
Bolen said that the eased restrictions in phase two would likely make it easier to include city staff in the interviews. It would also be much easier to hold a public event, if the council decides to take that step with these or other candidates.
Councilor Wayne Rieskamp did not take part in the meeting, which was held online.
City attorney Tre Kennedy noted that this decision can be reconsidered. If the state has not proceeded to phase two before the scheduled interviews, the council could decide to move forward and work to create a format that is safe while still allowing for in-person interviews.
The councilors and Mayor Paul Aziz were in agreement that the remote interview process was not ideal and was not sufficient to determine the best candidates.
The council is not yet identifying the two candidates who have been selected for in-person interviews and is also not ready to identify them as finalists for the city manager post, which has been vacant since the resignation of Gary Marks on Aug. 29, 2019.
Aziz said it would be premature to make this declaration when city representatives have not even met the candidates personally.
In other actions on Wednesday, the council:
Voted unanimously to submit an application for a Community Development Block Grant from the Oregon Business Development Program. If approved, these funds can be distributed to help qualifying homeowners with needed plumbing, electrical, roofing, weatherization and structural repairs.
Voted unanimously to extend its contract with the Morley Thomas Law Firm for legal services. The current contract has been in place since 2014. The new contract runs through June 30, 2023. The city will pay $17,000 a month to retain these services.
Revised its agreement with the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce. The city supports the chamber with funds raised by the transient room tax. The restrictions imposed over the past two months have greatly hindered the hospitality industry and transient room tax receipts have dwindled. For this fiscal year, the city allotted $35,000 to the Lebanon Chamber for operations and $50,000 to distribute as grants to aid the tourism industry. Under the revised agreement, the chamber will be allowed to use funds which had been designated for grants to support its operations. This change will be in effect through Sept. 30. The City has indicated that it is unlikely that proceeds from the transient room tax will be sufficient to allow the current level of funding in the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1.
