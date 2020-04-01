City of Lebanon closes parks, trails

The City of Lebanon has closed all of its parks and trails in compliance with Gov. Kate Brown's "Stay Home, Save Lives" executive order issued in response to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Lebanon's closure order is in force immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

This closure order includes:

All public parks and open space areas.

Playground equipment within parks.

Outdoor sports courts.

The skate park.

All trails and trailheads.

Public restrooms within park facilities and at trailheads.

Signage will be posted at all entrances to park facilities and trailheads in compliance with the order identifying the closures and restrictions. These closures will remain in effect until the governor issues an executive order lifting the “Stay Home, Save Lives” order.

Interim City Manager Ron Whitlatch said the city has received questions from the community asking why this action was necessary. He addressed the issue during a teleconference with Mayor Paul Aziz and the city council on Wednesday, March 25.

“After last weekend, from visually looking at these places, we actually had more people, people parking out on River Road just to use the Cheadle Lake Park to get to the trails, just due to the amount of people that were parked in the parking lot,” Whitlatch said. “That kind of goes against the governor’s order a little bit … the whole ‘stay at home, only travel for essential needs.’ I think one of the things we’re hearing from the community is ‘why can’t we use the trails?’ And really, we’re not going to go out and tackle anybody or tell them not to use the trails. What we’re trying to do is avoid large gatherings. That was the reason for the hard closures on those, as well as the restrooms in the parks, because the parks are closed.”