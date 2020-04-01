City of Lebanon closes parks, trails

The City of Lebanon has closed all of its parks and trails in compliance with Gov. Kate Brown's "Stay Home, Save Lives" executive order issued in response to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Lebanon's closure order is in force immediately and will remain in place until further notice.
This closure order includes:
- All public parks and open space areas.
- Playground equipment within parks.
- Outdoor sports courts.
- The skate park.
- All trails and trailheads.
- Public restrooms within park facilities and at trailheads.
Signage will be posted at all entrances to park facilities and trailheads in compliance with the order identifying the closures and restrictions. These closures will remain in effect until the governor issues an executive order lifting the “Stay Home, Save Lives” order.
Interim City Manager Ron Whitlatch said the city has received questions from the community asking why this action was necessary. He addressed the issue during a teleconference with Mayor Paul Aziz and the city council on Wednesday, March 25.
“After last weekend, from visually looking at these places, we actually had more people, people parking out on River Road just to use the Cheadle Lake Park to get to the trails, just due to the amount of people that were parked in the parking lot,” Whitlatch said. “That kind of goes against the governor’s order a little bit … the whole ‘stay at home, only travel for essential needs.’ I think one of the things we’re hearing from the community is ‘why can’t we use the trails?’ And really, we’re not going to go out and tackle anybody or tell them not to use the trails. What we’re trying to do is avoid large gatherings. That was the reason for the hard closures on those, as well as the restrooms in the parks, because the parks are closed.”
Rod Sell, founder of Build Lebanon Trails, said he spoke with Whitlatch about the issue and while he doesn’t like seeing the system closed, he understands the city’s reasoning.
“They felt they had to do it because of all the crowding in the parking lot at the park. The parking lot was full, Cheadle Lake was packed because it’s just so popular,” Sell said.
On his walks last week, Sell saw people continuing to use the trails. He doesn’t think this is a problem as long as people follow guidelines on physical separation.
“There were a lot of people out, still,” Sell said. “It’s not that people can’t walk to the trail, they just don’t want people congregating. I believe and hope that it’s temporary.”
Even as the current restrictions are in place, Sell was excited to talk about what lies ahead for Build Oregon Trails. The organization is submitting two grant requests this week in support of the proposed Old Mill Trail.
Build Lebanon Trails is seeking grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant. This federally funded grant is administered by Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department. BLT is also applying for a grant from the Local Government Grant Program operated by Oregon State Parks.
Sell said the organization has received enough pledges to move forward with these grants, but is still seeking donations to support the project.
When completed, the Old Mill Trail will start at Gill’s Landing at River Park and go south to join up with the existing trail system at Riverview Park. Building this stretch of the trail will connect more than five miles of existing trails and will connect River Park, Cheadle Lake, Riverview Park, Porter Park, and Gill’s Landing.
“I think we’re going to be building that trail at the end of this year, the first of next year,” Sell said.
The Old Mill Trail will be just over 4,000 feet in length and has a projected cost of just under $1 million. The trail will be made of 7-inch thick concrete and will be 11-feet wide with benches, a natural play area and viewing areas. Lighting will also be installed.
“It’s a premier trail,” Sell said. “It will be there forever. It’s probably nicer than we had planned to build. … This is the next level up.”
