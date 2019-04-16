The city of Lebanon has extended its agreement with Justice Gerald D. Waite to serve as Municipal Court Judge for the next two years.
Waite has led the Municipal Court since June of 2009. His current contract expires on June 30. His salary will remain the same under the new agreement, paying $3,700 per month. Under this contract he is an independent contractor and not a city employee with access to city benefits.
The court hours will be unchanged. Municipal court sessions are held on Wednesdays and on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, as needed. The court office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The court is located in the Justice Center, 40 N. Second Street, Suite 300.
The council approved the agreement during its regular session on Wednesday, April 10. During that session the council also heard a brief presentation by Yvette Meyer, Wyatt King and Cassie Cruze from the Lebanon Downtown Association. They requested that the city increase its financial support for the Main Street Manager position.
That post is currently held by Cruze, who serves 10 hours a week. The city currently provides $10,000 per year to support this position. The association requested an increase to $25,000 per year in order to make the Main Street Manager post a half-time position.
“My fear is that the LDA will be less effective if I continue on this path,” Cruze said.
She noted that the Lebanon Downtown Association continues to take on new events, such as the Summer Bands & Brews concert series, and provides valuable volunteers for a wide variety of events.
Mayor Paul Aziz thanked the representatives for their time and recommended that they make this request to the city’s budget committee at its upcoming sessions. This recommendation was supported by the council.
The next city council session is scheduled to be held on May 8 at the Santiam Travel Station.
