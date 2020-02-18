City Council raises interest rate on system development charges

The Lebanon City Council has taken the first step toward no longer offering financing for the system development charges imposed on projects within the city.

During the council’s session on Wednesday, Feb. 12, the city increased the interest rate it will impose on development charges that are not paid in full at the time building permits are granted.

Finance Director Matt Apken told the council that the city is not recovering its costs in providing this service. The city is currently charging 1% interest above the rate it receives from the local government investment pool.

This rate is not sufficient to cover the city’s costs in tracking, invoicing and taking payments on these loans. The city currently has about $1.5 million in outstanding SDC charges on which it is accepting payments.

Apken said he surveyed other jurisdictions and found that some do not offer financing for system development charges, while others that do offer this service charge a higher interest rate or charge a flat fee.

Apken said the current system wasn’t designed to serve new construction projects. He said the financing option was intended for homeowners who had to replace a failed sewer or a failed well and the city offered this service as a way of keeping their initial costs down.

Financing more substantial system development charges for developers is really beyond the scope of the city’s finance department, Apken said.

“We’re not a bank. We don’t have the technology, the software, to efficiently bill people when they are doing a loan agreement,” Apken said.