City Council race Ward 1: Wayne Dykstra

Wayne Dykstra grew up in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon Union High School.
He moved back to the community in 2013 after serving for three decades as a minister in multiple locations and would like the opportunity to serve his hometown as a member of the Lebanon City Council representing Ward 1.
He believes that his education and experience can benefit the city.
“I did my doctoral studies in leadership development and I think maybe I can offer some help to the City of Lebanon,” said Dykstra, 76.
He is a firm believer in the importance of planning ahead and does not want to be in a situation where the council is simply responding to problems after they occur.
“I’m always future-casting, trying to figure out where we’re going to go and how we’re going to get there,” Dykstra said.
He has served as a board member for the Oregon Christian Convention and Emmanuel Christian Seminary. He is also a past president of the Lebanon Genealogical Society and is currently on the board of the Lebanon Museum Foundation.
Dykstra believes increasing employment opportunities is the number one task facing the city.
“Jobs, more opportunities for people to find jobs I think is the greatest need,” Dykstra said. ”I think Lebanon is in a unique position. They could easily grow.”
Before becoming a minister in the mid-1980s, Dykstra owned an electronics business in Albany. He believes that experience is helpful.
“As a former business owner, I can relate to some of the concerns of the businesses that are in town and speak to their concerns as well,” Dykstra said.
He also thinks there is a need for more housing in the community. He knows that some companies in the past have chosen not to move to Lebanon because they believed there was an inadequate supply of housing.
In addition to those basic concerns, he is also worried about the lack of progress in addressing Lebanon’s homeless issue.
“We need to have some kind of shelter. I’m not sure how we would do that, but there’s a lot of homeless people around town and it’s a shame that winter is coming and they’ve got no place to go,” Dykstra said. “I’m not sure how I can help there … but we need to do something.”
Dykstra is also worried about transportation issues in Lebanon and the condition of some of the main roads.
“I’m concerned about the traffic in this town. We need to do something about the condition of the roads. Some of the streets are in pretty bad shape,” he said.
He added that anyone who tries to drive on Airport Road at 5 p.m. on a weekday knows how bad the problem can be.
Dykstra thinks the community is strong and is well-served by civic groups such as the American Legion and the Chamber of Commerce. He hopes voters give him the opportunity to play a part in the city’s continued development.
“I think I have the skills that are needed for a councilman. My desire is to help in any way I can to make this a vibrant and growing community,” Dykstra said.
