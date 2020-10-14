City Council race Ward 1: Wayne Dykstra

Wayne Dykstra grew up in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon Union High School.

He moved back to the community in 2013 after serving for three decades as a minister in multiple locations and would like the opportunity to serve his hometown as a member of the Lebanon City Council representing Ward 1.

He believes that his education and experience can benefit the city.

“I did my doctoral studies in leadership development and I think maybe I can offer some help to the City of Lebanon,” said Dykstra, 76.

He is a firm believer in the importance of planning ahead and does not want to be in a situation where the council is simply responding to problems after they occur.

“I’m always future-casting, trying to figure out where we’re going to go and how we’re going to get there,” Dykstra said.

He has served as a board member for the Oregon Christian Convention and Emmanuel Christian Seminary. He is also a past president of the Lebanon Genealogical Society and is currently on the board of the Lebanon Museum Foundation.

Dykstra believes increasing employment opportunities is the number one task facing the city.

“Jobs, more opportunities for people to find jobs I think is the greatest need,” Dykstra said. ”I think Lebanon is in a unique position. They could easily grow.”

Before becoming a minister in the mid-1980s, Dykstra owned an electronics business in Albany. He believes that experience is helpful.

“As a former business owner, I can relate to some of the concerns of the businesses that are in town and speak to their concerns as well,” Dykstra said.