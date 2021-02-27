Circle Church of Christ in Corvallis holds first winter clothes giveaway

The Circle Church of Christ in Corvallis has been distributing free clothing to people in the area for nearly four decades, but their giveaway Saturday marked a new era.

The church held the first seasonal clothing giveaway in its history. Typically, they hold one main event each year before school starts in the fall. Linda Chuinard, volunteer, said the changes were made in response to the pandemic and in an effort to help as many people as possible.

Chuinard said it’s an exciting change in her 35 years of experience.

“For me, it’s wonderful,” Chuinard said. “It’s something I’m very passionate about.”

The next event is planned tentatively for May and will focus on clothes for children and babies.

Chuinard’s time with the giveaways began when her mother and now Chuinard’s daughter, Alyssa Fieldhouse, is a volunteer. Fieldhouse, 27, said she’s been involved with the giveaways since she can remember, but has been actively volunteering since she was in high school.

“We like being known as that church that gives away the clothing,” Chuinard said, adding they’ve working closely with shelters and other organizations in the area.