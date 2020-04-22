Church supports school backpack program

All of the groundwork had been laid for Lebanon’s Valley Life Church to support the weekend food program at Green Acres Elementary School starting the week after spring break.
That plan took on a new urgency, however, as the statewide school closure in response to COVID-19 was announced on March 12, about 10 days before the start of spring break.
The church, working in cooperation with BeUndivided Lebanon, sprang into action earlier than planned. That first Saturday after the closure, volunteers brought food-filled backpacks to Green Acres to distribute to families.
But the situation was so confused that few families came. Instead, as the volunteers learned of families that needed the food support, they delivered the backpacks directly to their homes.
“When coronavirus hit there was all of a sudden this surge of ‘how are we going to get these kids fed that normally rely on the school district for breakfast, lunch and really, quite a few of them, weekend meals.’ So it was just kind of a combination of efforts in the community,” said Tyler Grove, associate pastor at Valley Life Church.
Thanks to the work of numerous donors and volunteers, the program is now running smoothly.
“On Thursday, volunteers come in and pack bags and see what we’re going to need for the following week. We’ll put out a grocery shopping list just to our community groups in our church and they’ll see what is needed, buy the stuff and bring it to the church and it will be ready for next week. We drive the 39 bags to Green Acres on Friday morning,” Grove said.
The weekend backpack food program is operated by Lebanon Community Schools through the Welcome Center. BeUndivided Lebanon has become a partner with the Welcome Center in the project. Community Bible Church and Southside Church of Christ, among others, support the food backpack program at Cascades Elementary.
BeUndivided Lebanon is also working to supply cleaning and hygiene essentials for families. The program is seeking donations of laundry soap, bar soap, shampoo, deodorant, toilet paper and other basic supplies. These donations are being organized by Crowfoot Baptist.
Before the quarantine, volunteer Jennifer Smothers served regularly at The Welcome Center with her four sons. She said it is a good way of introducing her children to community service and it leads to some useful conversations.
Smothers said the backpack food program is a great example of a how a little bit of caring can go a long way.
“It’s a good way to serve the community. It’s so easily done, for each of us to put in five or 10 bucks a week and do this. It’s such a little expense that has such a big impact,” Smothers said.
BeUndivided Lebanon is not only involved in the school district’s food support programs. The organization also provides volunteers mentors and tutors for students who need assistance.
Venessa Wood is the volunteer coordinator for BeUndivided. She helps potential mentors complete the required background checks and training that are required. So far, more than 100 volunteers have been matched with students.
Those relationships are more difficult to maintain right now, but Wood believes it is worth the effort.
“We’re definitely encouraging them to check in, whether that’s an email, just making sure they’re feeling encouraged, not feeling alone during this time,” Wood said.
While the organization won’t resume matching mentors and students until these restrictions are lifted, those who would like to volunteer can still get that process started now.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.