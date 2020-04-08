Child care program a relief for health care workers

Melissa Baurer, the community liaison for Santiam Hospital in Stayton, and Jessica Lillis, the Central Pharmacy Purchasing Coordinator for Samaritan Health Services, are not able to work from home.

But both also have two children who need child care while they are at work. That made the first days of the lockdown due to COVID-19 especially challenging.

Lillis' younger son, Rowan, usually attends the Kids Club for all-day care while Ryker rides a bus to the club after school each day. When the schools were closed in March the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam were also forced to close their doors.

The club has re-opened, however, specifically to offer child-care services for health workers, first responders, and qualified essential workers.

That gives Rowan and Ryker a safe place to be while their mother is a work.

"I'm extremely thankful. I was able to have my dad come and stay with me for the first week but after that I wasn't sure what I was going to do. It was a huge relief that they were able to do this," Lillis said.

Baurer is in the same situation. She also has a son, Jackson, who attends Kids Club each day and a daughter, Carly, who goes to the club after school.

She and her husband, who also has a job which does not allow him to work from home, initially relied on babysitters. But that wasn't going to work for an extended period of time.

The situation became more difficult when Lebanon schools began connecting with their students online and Carly had homework.