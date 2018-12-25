Chad Adam Cheever is scheduled to be arraigned on charges of murder by abuse and second-degree assault on Dec. 31, according to Oregon’s online court database.
A grand jury returned a true bill in the case and the indictment was filed on Thursday.
Cheever is accused of killing his relative, Tangent-area farm mechanic Don Whisenhunt, in September. He was initially charged with manslaughter and second-degree assault, but the manslaughter accusation will be replaced with the murder charge from the indictment.
Whisenhunt, 60, allegedly died due to massive injuries caused by a physical confrontation the night of Sept. 20 with Cheever. Cheever allegedly left Whisenhunt outside overnight on Whisenhunt’s Tangent property, according to court paperwork.
Friends and relatives of Whisenhunt said that the farm mechanic was giving Cheever, who had bounced in and out of jail and prison, a place to stay on his rural property.
Cheever, who is the nephew of Whisenhunt’s ex-wife, has a lengthy criminal history, including an attack in which he struck another man in the head with a hatchet in West Virginia in 2009. He served five years in prison on that case.
