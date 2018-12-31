Chad Adam Cheever, 45, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder by abuse and second-degree assault in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.
Cheever was formally charged with the crimes on Monday, after a grand jury returned a true bill about two weeks ago.
He is accused of killing his relative, Tangent-area farm mechanic Don Whisenhunt, in September. Cheever was initially charged with manslaughter and second-degree assault.
Based on the new charge, Judge Daniel Murphy ordered Cheever to be held in the Linn County Jail without bail.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 25.
Whisenhunt, 60, allegedly died to due massive injuries caused by a physical confrontation the night of Sept. 20 with Cheever. Cheever allegedly left Whisenhunt outside overnight on Whisenhunt’s Tangent property, according to court paperwork.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.