Change of plans

Last fall, the Lebanon Planning Commission approved plans for a new preschool to be built on the grounds at the Lebanon Community Schools district office.
Those plans are now on hold as the Lebanon Community Schools board considers a proposal that would provide more preschool classrooms while also solving the district’s current issues providing space for sixth-grade students.
Currently, the district does not have enough classroom space at Seven Oak Middle School for all of its sixth-grade students. Just over 100 sixth-graders attend Seven Oak, while many of their classmates remain at their elementary schools.
Superintendent Bo Yates on Thursday presented the school board with a different option. He proposed using the funds which would have been spent to construct the preschool at the district office to instead build additional classrooms at Seven Oak.
“We do have a sixth-grade wing over there. What it would probably look like would be an extension or another building that replicates the existing building. We want to keep it aesthetically as close as possible,” Yates said.
This would allow Cascades, Green Acres and Pioneer schools to send all of their sixth-graders to Seven Oak, which would be much more equitable, Yates said. It would also open up classroom space for use by preschool programs at each of those schools.
The end result would be preferable both for preschoolers and sixth-graders, Yates believes.
“We would like to be able to provide preschool for all of our kids in the community. The best model for running a preschool is to run it on-site at the school the student will be attending. That way the staff and the school get to know the students and the students get to know the school,” Yates said.
Bringing all of the sixth-grade students would make their education more equitable and more efficient, Yates said.
School board chair Tom Oliver asked if this plan would impact Hamilton Creek and Lacomb schools, which are set up to offer education for kindergarten through eighth grade.
Yates said this proposal would not change anything at either of the two rural schools and would apply only to the in-town schools.
One benefit to building the preschool at the district office is that it would have provided a unique learning experience for the Lebanon High students in the construction program. It is too early in the process to know if they would be able to play a role in the work at Seven Oak.
Yates said if it is possible, those students will be part of the construction process. If not, they will take on another building project in Lebanon. During Thursday’s public session the board accepted an offer on the duplex which was recently completed by the students. That property was sold for $527,000.
Traditionally, profits from each of the construction program’s sales are used as seed money to begin work on the next project.
Yates said he would have a more detailed proposal on the Seven Oak expansion ready for the February school board meeting. If the price tag is low enough, it might be possible to begin construction using available district funds. If the estimates run higher, it would be necessary to fold this project into a wider bond proposal to present to voters.