Censures and security top agenda in D.C. and Salem

With January's ceremonial start of the year out of the way, both Congress and the Oregon Legislature have moved on to sometimes turbulent issues, including disciplinary action against their own members.

Bentz backs Cheney

U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, has confirmed he backed U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, in a secret GOP vote on Feb. 4 to decide if she should retain her position as House Republican Conference Chair.

Cheney was one of just 10 House Republicans to vote Jan. 13 for impeachment of then-President Donald Trump on the charge of "incitement of insurrection" for agitating a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, resulting in five deaths and injuring over 140 police officers.

The impeachment, the equivalent of an indictment, passed 232-197. The trial of Trump, now out of office, begins this week.

Angry Trump loyalists wanted Cheney removed from the No. 3 post in House GOP leadership. But she won the conference vote 145-61. Cheney, the eldest daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, did not back down from her vote.

Asked about the conference challenge, Cheney said on Fox News Sunday that she had no apologies.