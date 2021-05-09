Celebrate Nurses: Grandmother’s hospice care made impact on Huett

This schedule allows case managers to leave a visit list for weekend staff who also answer any calls that may come in.

Huett’s nomination form said “She is a wonderful hospice nurse that truly cares for our patients’ needs. She has a comforting/nurturing nature towards patients and coworkers, and is always to kind to everyone.”

“Tammy has a sweet, gentle side but is also fierce when advocating for patients and families,” said Stacy Cole, Lumina clinical manager. “She is full of compassion and dedication.”

Huett also helps cover the clinical manager position when necessary.

“The goal is to keep people as comfortable as they possibly can be at the end stages of their lives,” Huett said. “Sometimes you can try everything and it’s not always possible. That’s very difficult when someone is struggling. We can just try our best and do what we can, but if that’s not 100% effective as we hoped, we do what we can.”

In this time of COVID-19, with all the masks and face shields and trying to be there and present with patients, it’s a challenge to make the same connections with patients, Huett said.