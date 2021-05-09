Celebrate Nurses: Dale loves intensity of ICU

Not all nurses graduate from high school knowing they will go into the profession. Amy Dale took the long way to get there and tried a few careers in between, but now she is one of the longest-lasting nurses in the intensive care unit at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

Dale has been a nurse since 1993 and worked in Samaritan’s ICU since 1996.

“I’m probably one of the longest hired in ICU (besides) maybe one or two other nurses,” she said.

“I always liked working with people,” she said. “I had an experience where the nurse was really important to me and I was really scared. She was with me and helped me through a procedure. That sparked my interest to be a nurse: that I could help people in moments where they are scared and I could be there for them. That’s what drew me.”

Dale was 21 years old and had just graduated from Lewis & Clark College with a degree in psychology when she had that experience. She briefly went back to school, trying to find her way, and thought about becoming a teacher. She took courses at Oregon State University for teaching and decided maybe that really wasn’t for her.

Then she went to nursing school for a couple terms and decided she just wasn’t at that point in her life.