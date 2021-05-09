Celebrate Nurses: As a young child, Ashley Morelli thought being a doctor would be 'cool'

“I’d always ask my doctors about what they were doing at my appointments,” Morelli said. “As I got older, I realized that nurses were the ones doing the work I would enjoy.”
One-on-one time and connecting with patients are what she loves about her job.
As an exam nurse at Willamette Valley Cancer Institute in Corvallis, she has a variety of duties. She performs phone triage, patients calling with symptoms or questions, and care coordination, people trying to get in to see their surgeons, get second opinions or see a specialist.
Originally from the Portland area, Morelli completed nursing school on the coast in Newport. The job opening at the cancer institute was everything she was looking for.
“I didn’t expect to find it right out of school,” she said. “I thought it would be something I would have to wait for and work my way into. I snatched it up as soon as I saw it.”
Morelli sought cancer care because of the environment. Connecting with patients over several years is important to her. She said her passion and confidence in being able to have end-of-life planning conversations is a fit for the position.
“I knew that would serve me well in this area of work,” she said. “Just being able to have those conversations and getting to do that with people I’ve gotten to know and know their families over years and become close with … it’s a very special service for me to help people through these challenging times.”
The end-of-care conversations are difficult, but Morelli doesn’t mind. She said when the alternative is having a conversation in the emergency room or a strange environment, it is better to plan it out with someone they have gotten to know and trust. She has the strength and desire to be that person for patients.
“It is hard,” she said. “On the flip side, I get to see my patients in these really challenging treatments and help them make it through. Others, I get to see once a year on (after care) because they are thriving and doing wonderfully. That’s the best feeling.”
Time is her biggest challenge. She wishes she could have more time to spend with patients. Sometimes there is only enough time to focus on the issue at hand, and she would rather get to see the whole picture of what’s going on in their lives.
“You know their family, their career, and you get to help cater their care to that,” she said. “I don’t always have that time to sit and talk to my patients for an hour. I wish I did.”
Morelli is proud of where she is in life. She worked her way through school, and at 25 years of age has followed through on her goals.
“I got into work that I’m passionate about and found a great town to live in,” said the Albany resident. “I’ve accomplished a lot and my career is a big deal to me.”