Cate holds narrow lead in Republican primary for House District 17

Jami Cate held a 36-vote lead on Monday in the Republican primary for Oregon House District 17.

The election closed on May 19, but absentee ballots and ballots submitted in other counties continue to flow in to the election offices of both Linn and Marion counties.

Cate, a resident of Lebanon, has received 2,802 votes with Scott Sword of Sublimity having received 2,766 votes.

A total of six candidates sought the Republican nomination for the position which had been held by Sherrie Springer. Timothy Kirsch has received 1,643 votes, Bruce Cuff has tallied 1,354 votes, Susan Coleman has 978 and Dylan Richards 909.

Cate is cautiously optimistic her margin will hold. Results are not official until 20 days after the election closes.

“I’m optimistic. I think anything could still happen,” Cate said. “It’s definitely up in the air, but I like where I stand.”

Under Oregon law, a recount is triggered if the margin is within .2% of the ballots cast for the two leading candidates. The current 36-vote difference is not enough to trigger a recount.

“I’m hoping the margin stays big enough that it doesn’t trigger one, but it definitely is a possibility,” Cate said.

Cate, the former chair of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival, built her lead with a good showing in Linn County. Sword is a strong second in the Linn County results and edged Kirsch among Marion County voters.

Whoever advances from the Republican primary will face Democrat Paige Hook of Stayton in the November general election.