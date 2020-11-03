Cate dominates House District 17 race

Lebanon farmer Jami Cate has built a commanding lead in the race to represent House District 17 in the Oregon House of Representatives.

Cate, a Republican, was leading Democrat Paige Hook of Stayton and Pacific Green candidate Timothy Dehne of Scio in unofficial results updated Wednesday.

Cate received a total of 25,056 votes, with Hook receiving 10,514 votes and Dehne 632 votes.

Cate was dominating the vote in both Linn and Marion counties. She was up by more than 11,000 votes in Linn County and by nearly 3,000 votes in Marion.

There are still an undetermined number of ballots remaining to be counted, and the results remain unofficial until the election is certified.

Cate, 33, is a past chair of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival. She resigned from that post last fall in order to campaign in the crowded Republican primary. Cate was the victor in that six-person race, narrowly edging Sublimity’s Scott Sword, who emerged as her main rival.

“It’s a relief. It’s been a long process, definitely a learning experience, and I’m excited for what is in store next,” Cate said.

The seat in District 17 came open after Republican Sherrie Sprenger decided not to seek reelection to the House and instead ran for the open seat on the Linn County Board of Commissioners.

Cate said that it was frustrating at times trying to run a campaign during a pandemic and, looking ahead, her experience as a freshman legislator may continue to be shaped by the response to COVID-19.

“There are new member orientations that are scheduled, but a lot is still really uncertain. There are still a bunch of meetings taking place trying to figure out exactly what the next legislative sessions are going to look like with COVID restrictions,” Cate said. “It’s sad, but no one really does know what to expect.”

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.