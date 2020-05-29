Cate declares victory in District 17 primary

Jami Cate declared victory Friday afternoon in the Republican primary for Oregon House District 17.

She holds a 32-vote lead over Scott Sword of Sublimity, but Cate said Friday that few ballots remain outstanding.

Cate, a Lebanon-area farmer and the former chair of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival board, has received 2,893 votes. Sword has received 2,861 votes.

The race is not close enough to trigger an automatic recount under state law. Based on the number of votes the leading candidates received, the margin would have to be 11 votes or fewer to force a recount.

"This has been an incredible Primary to be a part of — but also one to watch! I hope it serves as a reminder that every vote matters and that our County Clerk's offices stay busy long after Election night, ensuring your vote gets counted," Cate stated in a written announcement Friday afternoon. "I want to extend a tremendous thank you to all of my family, friends and voters! I have continued to be immensely humbled by the outpouring of support I have received in this journey. I am very excited to be one step closer to the honor of representing you in Salem, and look forward to the spirited discussions ahead."

The election closed on May 19, but absentee ballots and ballots submitted in other counties had to be submitted to the election offices of both Linn and Marion counties and then added to the tallies.

There was a crowded Republican field in the primary for the position left open by Sherrie Sprenger, who won the Republican primary for the seat on the Linn County Board of Commissioners which will be left open by Will Tucker. In addition to Cate and Sword, Timothy Kirsch received 1,707 votes, Bruce Cuff 1,413 votes, Susan Coleman 1,002 votes and Dylan Richards 951 votes.