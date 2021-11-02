Cash dash is on for Oregon candidates for governor

But you'll have to take Kristof's word for it. The state website on Monday showed no money going in or out as yet. "Nick for Oregon" campaign staff confirmed it would wait the maximum allowable 30 days before reporting contributions.

There's still some names in the rumor mill officially on the sidelines. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, a Democrat, has $163,349 in her campaign committee account. House Minority Leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby has $163,664.61 in the bank. Both have been the subject of political commentary on who might still get into the race.

The numbers may be stale and squishy and the list of candidates incomplete. But reports as of Nov. 1 shed some light into who is priming the campaign pump and who is running dry. It also shows the outlines of candidate's biggest early contributors.

Here are the campaigns that have raised $200,000 this year or have a similar amount already in the bank.

Democrats