Camping alert: Out-of-state RV parking fees will go up Jan. 1 in Oregon

  Updated
Silver Falls State Park stock 3-20 (122921-copy)

Rangers lead a guided hike at Silver Falls State Park on  New Year's Day in 2018. The RV camping fees for out-of-state campers will increase by 25% starting New Year's Day 2022. 

 Corvallis Gazette-Times file photos

Out-of-state campers using RV camping sites at Oregon State Parks will be charged extra starting Jan. 1, according to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

The fee will be 25% more for out-of-state residents staying at all sites with hookups for recreational vehicles. On average and including lodging tax, RV sites will cost $30 to $50 for nonresidents, compared to $24 to $40 for Oregonians.

This increase does not apply to reservations placed before Jan. 1. The rate increase also does not apply to any other reservation types, including tent sites, cabins and yurts.

Rate ranges for all sites are found online at www.stateparks.oregon.gov. Reservations can be made online at any time or by calling 800-452-5687 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

