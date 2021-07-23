Campfires banned at Linn County parks and campgrounds

All campfires are banned in Linn County parks and state or federal parks maintained by the county, effective immediately, it was announced by press release on Friday.

“Due to high fire danger, public safety concerns and limited firefighting resources across the Western United States, effective Friday, July 23, campfires are prohibited in all parks or recreation facilities operated by the Linn County Parks & Recreation Department,” the release states.

That includes Cascadia State Park and several U.S. Forest Service campground along the South Santiam River east of Sweet Home, since these sites are also maintained by the county. The news comes just a day after the state banned campfires in all state parks east of Interstate 5.

The ban includes fires in designated campfire areas, as well as charcoal fires, cooking fires, warming fires, charcoal briquettes, pellet grills, candles, tiki torches and other devices that emit flames or embers.

Portable cooking stoves, propane lanterns, barbeques and fire rings that use liquefied fuels are allowed. The release states that the public should anticipate additional restrictions in other areas based on evolving fire dangers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0