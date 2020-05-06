Called to serve

Children often have big dreams for what they would like to be when they are older, perhaps a firefighter, astronaut, doctor or NFL quarterback.

Growing up in the mid-valley, Donald Cooney had a very clear vision for his future. He wanted to be a chaplain in the United States Navy. Part of that dream came from the example of his grandfather, longtime Lebanon resident Lawrence Gillett, who served in the navy.

“At a pretty young age I felt called to be a pastor. Ten years old, 11 years old, I really felt called to be a pastor one day,” Cooney said.

That sense of calling remained, but was reshaped, by the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

“I was 11 years old. I remember a lot of people stepping up and serving their country and I really felt, even at that age that was something I was drawn towards,” Cooney said.

By the age of 17, he felt his calling was to become a military chaplain. After graduating from Nazarene Christian School in Philomath, he attended Central Christian College of Kansas, which is located in McPherson. He earned a degree organizational leadership.

With that part of his education complete, he looked for the best way to advance his goal of becoming a chaplain. After working for three years at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, he decided to take the next step and join the United States Navy.

“Ultimately, I just kept feeling this call of chaplaincy very particularly. I finally realized, I’m not getting any younger and this specific pull isn’t going away,” Cooney said.