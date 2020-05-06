Called to serve

Children often have big dreams for what they would like to be when they are older, perhaps a firefighter, astronaut, doctor or NFL quarterback.
Growing up in the mid-valley, Donald Cooney had a very clear vision for his future. He wanted to be a chaplain in the United States Navy. Part of that dream came from the example of his grandfather, longtime Lebanon resident Lawrence Gillett, who served in the navy.
“At a pretty young age I felt called to be a pastor. Ten years old, 11 years old, I really felt called to be a pastor one day,” Cooney said.
That sense of calling remained, but was reshaped, by the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
“I was 11 years old. I remember a lot of people stepping up and serving their country and I really felt, even at that age that was something I was drawn towards,” Cooney said.
By the age of 17, he felt his calling was to become a military chaplain. After graduating from Nazarene Christian School in Philomath, he attended Central Christian College of Kansas, which is located in McPherson. He earned a degree organizational leadership.
With that part of his education complete, he looked for the best way to advance his goal of becoming a chaplain. After working for three years at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, he decided to take the next step and join the United States Navy.
“Ultimately, I just kept feeling this call of chaplaincy very particularly. I finally realized, I’m not getting any younger and this specific pull isn’t going away,” Cooney said.
He spoke with U.S. Navy recruiters and expressed an interest in serving as either a hospital corpsman or a religious programs specialist. He was told they didn’t have any openings for these specialties at that time.
“I said, that’s OK, I’ll wait. A week later they called me back and said ‘We’ve got a position available as a corpsman.’ I said ‘OK. I’m happy to do that,’” Cooney recalled.
So at the age of 27, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He is now in his third year of service and is a Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command in Bremerton, Washington.
He is also enrolled as a seminary student at Seattle Pacific University.
His position as a hospital corpsman allows him to further his goal of serving others while he moves toward his ultimate goal of becoming a chaplain. Cooney finds his work as a corpsman very fulfilling.
“I would not have been surprised if you told me I would be a corpsman when I was younger,” Cooney said. “I have always enjoyed helping others and doing my part to make a difference and that is what I get to do now.”
He works at Branch Health Clinic Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. His duties include assisting clinic patients, both military and civilian. Cooney completes occupational health documentation, operates the audiometry testing booth and performs optometry screenings.
His responsibilities have been heightened by COVID-19. Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton is one of the nation’s largest posts and an outbreak could be very damaging. An intense program of screenings is in place.
“We as corpsman at the clinic are ensuring those who that are entering our facility are healthy and not exhibiting signs of COVID-19,” Cooney said. “In support of that, I am standing duty at the front door screening patients prior to entry, disinfecting all equipment touched between each patient, wiping down chairs twice a day, and any high touch areas with disinfectant.”
Cooney’s posting in the Pacific Northwest will soon come to an end. He is not able to say where he will be sent next, but said he may have to take a break from his studies at Seattle Pacific University, or switch to online only courses.
Navel chaplains are required to have experience serving a religious community, so at some point, Cooney will have to leave the service to gain that experience before re-enlisting as a chaplain. But he is confident he is in the right place and on the right track.
“I love what I do. I love the military, the navy in particular,” Cooney said. “I care a lot about the sailors and marines that I have the opportunity to work alongside and to care for.”
Information from Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley, NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs, was used in this article.
