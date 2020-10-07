Cafe Moo celebrates grand opening

Mimi Ruby had established a career as a real estate agent in California’s Central Valley, but another occupation was in her heart.
“When I was in my earlier years, prior to real estate, I always wanted to own a restaurant and run a restaurant,” Ruby said.
A year ago, she and her husband, Scott Ruby, moved to Oregon so that he could help run his family’s dairy farm near Scio.
“When my husband and I transferred here, it was my opportunity to reinvent myself and that’s what I’m doing, living my dream,” Ruby said.
Café Moo held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting on Saturday. The shop, which is located in the Cascade Ridge apartment complex at 701 N. 5th Street in Lebanon, serves breakfast and lunch, as well as baked goods and coffee, to the many residents of the neighborhood, as well as employees from the nearby Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home.
“A lot of the staff comes over here. We’re getting to know them really well, it’s been a nice reception,” Ruby said.
Rebecca Grizzle, the executive director of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, was joined by several Chamber Ambassadors for the celebration. Grizzle is proud of the way new businesses continue to grow in the community during this year which has been marked by COVID-19 and devastating wildfires.
“We’re very resilient and lucky,” Grizzle said. “What a great little shop. It’s adorable and I’m really happy with another venue for outdoor seating.”
Aracelie Garcia, the manager of the Cascade Ridge apartments, said the staff and residents have been hoping a shop would be opened on site.
“My co-workers and I come pretty often. The food is delicious,” Garcia said.
Café Moo is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The menu features breakfast items and a variety of options for lunch. Paninis are their specialty, Ruby said, with other sandwiches and soups also available.
“It’s a nice, warm meal,” Ruby said.
The café draws both its name and its design theme from the family’s dairy farm. Even the obligatory social distance message is bovine-themed, asking guests to stay one cow length apart.
“My husband and his family are all dairy farmers. There was kind of a natural progression into relating it to the dairy. We love our cows and I like to feature them in everything we do. We have a lot of cow decor, kind of a barn feel,” Ruby said.
There were some tense moments in September as the fire ravaged the Santiam Canyon and threatened to move closer to the Scio area. Ruby said business at the café really slowed down during when the air quality was poor, but bounced back quickly.
“Once the air cleared after the first rain, everyone started coming out. We were so incredibly busy, everyone was ready to be out,” Ruby said.
