Linn and Benton counties’ burn bans were lifted Monday, after four days, thanks to higher humidity and lower temperatures, said fire officials.
And with rain in the forecast, local fire agencies are getting even more help from Mother Nature, said Sandy Roberts, Albany Fire Department spokeswoman.
“The hope is that temperatures are going to drop even further,” she added.
The ban was put in place for Thursday through Sunday due to dry conditions and the lack of rain for weeks, low humidity, high temperatures and winds that could spread flames.
“It’s amazing how dry things really are in the area,” said Monroe Fire Chief Rick Smith.
“It’s becoming much more favorable for backyard residential burning and with the rains coming, we’re hoping people can get that last little bit that they need to get done in their yards,” Smith said.
Smith and Roberts urged residents to check burn ban restrictions.
Linn County’s open burning information line is 541-451-1904.
The city of Albany’s burn information page online, with additional information for Albany residents, is www.cityofalbany.net/departments/fire/faqs/open-burning.
In Benton County, residents should rely on burn information from their local fire agencies, Smith said.
In Corvallis, the burn information line is 541-766-6971, in Philomath it’s 541-929-5903, and in Monroe it’s 541-847-6166.
For more information about open burns in the city of Corvallis, go to www.corvallisoregon.gov/fire/page/burning-regulations.
