Bull Fire eclipses 20,000 acres, containment increases

The Bull Complex Fire has now eclipsed 20,000 acres, though containment estimates for the blaze burning in Marion and Clackamas counties has increased.
The fire is now estimated at 21,191 acres in size and containment is listed at 15% by the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team that’s overseeing the efforts. There are 447 personnel assigned to the complex.
The fire, located 12 miles northeast of Detroit, is a culmination of five different blazes started by lightning strikes on Aug. 2. Three of the fires, the Janus, Kola and Ridge fires, were located on the southeast corner of the Bull of the Woods Wilderness area in Marion County. A fourth fire, the Round Lake Fire, was located in the east of the Bull of the Woods Wilderness. A fifth fire, the Ogre Creek Fire, was located in the Round Lake Area.
Recently, the fire has been most active in the Upper Dickey Creek, Mother Lode Creek, Pansey Creek, and Battle Creek drainages, in the northern portions of the Bull of the Woods Wilderness area. The latest update from the fire management teams says it’s expected to continue growing on this side in the next couple of days.
Containment lines have been built along the north, south and west sides of the
The closure area surrounding the fire includes parts of the Willamette and Mt. Hood national forests. All lands west of Forest Road 46, as well as the previous closure areas for the 2020 Labor Day fires, are included in the Bull Complex closure.
On Thursday morning, Detroit was showing red or unhealthy smoke readings, though the smoke cleared out by the afternoon to show green ratings, per the Oregon Smoke Blog website. Lyons, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Albany and Corvallis all went the opposite direction, with green readings in the morning and yellow readings by the afternoon. Mill City was showing orange, or unhealthy for sensitive groups, by late afternoon.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
This shows the trend of hotter afternoons shifting the winds toward the valley. This is why an air quality advisory has been in effect since Monday by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. It is scheduled to end on Friday afternoon, though more advisories are likely to follow next week.
In communities with wildfire smoke, officials recommend closing all doors and windows of structures and limiting outdoor activity. Protective masks are recommended for outdoor activities. The cloth kinds used for protecting against the spread of COVID-19 aren’t effective at shielding you from wildfire smoke or particle pollution. Instead, the DEQ recommends N95 or P100 masks, ones that are adjustable and form a tight seal around the nose and mouth.
For more information on the Bull Fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7773/.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.