BULB program honors sixth-grade students

Six Lebanon sixth-graders were recognized on Thursday for their outstanding efforts during this difficult school year.
These students — Sophia Vitali and Janiece Davidson of Cascades, Kaleb Bond and Diana Sanchez of Green Acres, and Gracie Bolin and Amelia Shetler of Pioneer — were singled out for their attendance and effort as online students.
And what was their immediate reward? An online Zoom meeting with the leaders of BULB (Bringing Up Learning and Behavior), a community outreach program which is supported by Lebanon Community Schools and the Lebanon Police Department. The program has been sponsored in Lebanon for the past 13 years by Dr. Adam Kirkpatrick Family Dentistry.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.
The organizers are well aware of the irony of honoring performance in online classes with another Zoom meeting.
“Normally, we meet in person at the Justice Center and the kids get a tour, a limo ride, wonderful breakfast. But we are making do this year and hoping to reward the students at the end of the year with a group walk at the Strawberry Festival parade and a train ride and barbecue,” said Julie Miller, community liaison for Lebanon Community Schools.
The train ride is a trip on the Santiam Excursion that is currently scheduled for Wednesday, May 26.
“Hopefully, it looks like our May trip on the train is going to be a go. That’s pretty awesome,” said Dala Johnson, a community policing officer with LPD.
The program recognizes a group of sixth-grade students in monthly ceremonies throughout the school year. All of the students who are honored are eligible to attend the year-end events.
Each student was recognized individually with a reading from their respective nomination letters.
Sophia Vitali (Cascades)
“Sophia has attended countless help sessions outside of her regularly scheduled class and has committed herself to pushing through the struggles in order to gain a deeper understanding of her classes. In addition to the extra time she is putting in, Sophia has had exceptional attendance and is a great participant in our daily lessons.”
Janiece Davidson (Cascades)
"As one of our more vocal and productive students, Janiece has been a consistent contributor of insightfulness and positivity in our daily meetings. She encourages thoughtful discussions and never misses a chance to compliment her peers on their hard work."
Kaleb Bond (Green Acres)
"Kaleb is such a hard worker in our class. He is always prepared and ready for class and always brings a unique perspective to our class discussions. He works really hard to get all of his work done each day and to be on top of things."
Diana Sanchez (Green Acres)
"Not only does she complete all her classwork on time and accurately, she goes the extra mile in contacting us to make sure she didn't miss anything. She always has a positive attitude and participates in the chat during our online lessons."
Gracie Bolin (Pioneer)
"As the school year has progressed, Gracie has grown as a confident online student. She attends class regularly, and always puts forth her best effort. She has learned to ask for and accept help on assignments. She has become very responsible in completing her work and turning it in on time."
Amelia Shetler (Pioneer)
"She is a role model for her peers! Embracing a 'can do' attitude, especially in math, Amelia has shown growth in her subjects during a time where she could have just made excuses. We are very proud of the work Amelia has done and we look forward to watching her continue to grow."
“You guys are awesome and you are special,” Johnson said. “Thank you for going above and beyond.”