 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Build Lebanon Trails sets workday for Saturday
0 comments
alert

Build Lebanon Trails sets workday for Saturday

  • 0
BLT 2020

The existing trail ends at Riverview Park on the South Santiam River. Build Lebanon Trails planted the small trees along the bank in an effort to preserve the soil in that area. In all, the organization has planted 230 trees along the trail system since its founding in 2005.

 Les Gehrett, Mid-Valley Media

Build Lebanon Trails has set its July trail workday for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday on the Eagle Scout Trail near Riverview Park, 2297 Robbins Way.

Participants should meet in the park’s parking lot off Mountain River Drive.

Those attending will clear the trail, which is now connected from Riverview to Gill’s Landing. A section of the soft surface at the Riverview end needs attention to improve footing. If turnout and time allows, participants will remove trash.

Participants are reminded to dress appropriately for this type of work. Those who have a metal rake are asked to bring it along.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Crews battle growing Northern California wildfire

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News