Build Lebanon Trails has taken another step toward its goal of connecting the walking paths on the east side of the community.
On Monday, Dec. 10, a pedestrian bridge was placed over the canal at Cheadle Lake Park. The plan is for the North Shore Trail, which includes Cheadle Lake Park, to connect on the east side of the canal up to the trail along Mountain River Drive. That section connects to the West River Trail, which extends north to River Park on Grant Street.
Jessica Ruef, a board member with Build Lebanon Trails, thanked the Rick Franklin Corporation, Dr. Thad and Joanne Nelson, and Forslund Crane Services for making the project possible.
The Nelsons supported the project with a donation and the Rick Franklin Corp. created the bridge, which it donated, out of a repurposed rail car. Dr. Nelson began speaking with Franklin personally about the bridge several years ago.
“It turns out that Rick Franklin Corporation in Lebanon builds almost 50 such bridges a year and ships them all over the United States,” Nelson wrote in a description of the project. “In fact, they have bridges in all but a handful of states. The demand is such that the company must continuously seek out suitable used flatbed railroad cars anywhere they can find them.”
The bridge is 10 feet wide, 75 feet long and weighs 80,000 pounds. The Rick Franklin Corp. also donated the footings for the bridge.
Forslund Crane Services provided the crane and operator to place the bridge.
Ruef said there are two projects in the works for Build Lebanon Trails. The organization is working with property owners to acquire access rights on the former Weyerhaeuser property to help connect the east side trails.
Build Lebanon Trails is also negotiating with the City of Albany for access rights on the old canal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.