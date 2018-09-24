Rod Sell has been the central figure behind the success of Build Lebanon Trails even before the organization’s formal creation in 2005.
But when other leaders in the group told him they wanted to recognize his efforts by dedicating a bench in his honor, his answer was simple.
“I’m not dead yet,” Sell told them.
Despite his protests, the organization went ahead with the honor during a celebration held on Monday, Sept. 18. The bench is located along Cheadle Lake Island Loop Trail.
Among the speakers were retired Lebanon physician Dr. Thad Nelson.
“It was a recognition that was long overdue,” Nelson said.
Board member Jessica Ruef helped organize the event. She spoke about the impact Sell, 64, has had on the organization both in terms of raising funds and by creating and sustaining enthusiasm for the many trail projects which have been completed over the past 13 years.
“Rod has a knack for bringing out the best of people,” Ruef said at the ceremony. “He’s inspiring.”
Sell is now retired, but he worked for the city of Lebanon for 22 years, including eight years as the maintenance division manager for public works. That job covered a wide range of responsibilities, including the city’s parks.
Sell was always on the hunt for ways to improve the parks and he realized that one area in which there was widespread interest was the trails system. At the time, the city’s trails were limited and unconnected.
He brought together a group which developed a vision of a city-wide system of connected trails. When completed, the goal was to create 50 miles of paved, fully accessible trails.
So far, Build Lebanon Trails has achieved just under one-third of that goal, but the work is constantly moving forward. Speakers at the ceremony focused on the work which is in progress and nearing completion.
“There are many, many things coming together that connect Lebanon’s trail system,” Nelson said.
Within the next few weeks paving will begin to connect the Riverview Park Trail south to Mountain River Drive. Ruef said the goal on the city’s east side is to connect the trail network from Weirich Drive north to Marks Slough Trail while crossing just one road (River Drive).
“They’re getting it all prepped and will be paving soon,” Sell said.
When asked to look back at projects which stood out, Sell pointed to the work at Cheadle Lake Park in 2008. Part of the work was funded by a Youth Legacy Grant and students from Lebanon and Sweet Home participated in the project.
“Every school in the district helped out,” Sell said. “It’s that kind of community building partnership we’re working toward.”
Ruef thanked Sell, and his wife Raylene, for all the hours he has spent writing grant applications for Build Lebanon Trails.
“Many, many, many grants” Ruef said.
That work has been well worth it. Ruef said Build Lebanon Trails has received over $2.3 million in cash grants directly because of applications completed by Sell.
Ruef said the organization didn’t want to wait to show its appreciation.
“We want to recognize him now for all he has done,” she said.
Sell prefers to focus on the organizations, businesses and individuals who have helped make this work possible.
“We haven’t hit those roadblocks you hear about other communities hitting,” Sell said.
