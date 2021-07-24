Bruler Fire now 25% contained

Containment of the Bruler Fire is now listed at 25%, according to a press release by the Northwest Incident Management Team 13, which is assigned to the Linn County fire.

The Bruler Fire, first detected on July 12, has remained at 195 acres in size all week, following a couple of days of growth last week. Firefighters attributed some of the acreage increase to better infrared mapping thanks to helicopter fly-overs, but much of the actual fire growth happened within the first 24 hours after it started.

This week, work has focused primarily on building contingency lines to help contain the fire in case of high winds or other weather that might cause it to spread. So far, the fire has remained within the direct and indirect lines already established last week.

The smoke from the fire is being kept to the east, as winds have kept it from blowing into the nearby communities of Detroit and Sweet Home. Extensive road and site closures are still in effect along the Quartzville Recreation Corridor, as well as the Middle Santiam Wilderness and Old Cascade Crest trail system.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

