Bruler Fire now 10% contained

Crews have continued mop-up work around the Bruler Fire perimeter, hoping to keep the blaze in Linn County from spreading. The fire, burning in Willamette National Forest land northeast of Green Peter Reservoir, is estimated at 156 acres and is now considered 10% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s Sweet Home Ranger Station.

The Bruler Fire was first discovered last Monday, after which it more than doubled in size. Favorable weather conditions and quick work by firefighters have kept the fire from spreading since, however. Since early last week, crews have focused on establishing a perimeter to hold the fire within, using a combination of heavy machinery and digging crews.

Over the weekend, fire activity increased on the northwest and southwest corners of the fire. A helicopter dumped water on the fire to prevent it from escaping the established control lines, and a small spot fire was controlled immediately outside of the fire’s perimeter.

