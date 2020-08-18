Brownsville Pioneer Parade winners announced

Saturday's Pioneer Parade was held in reverse — a new take on the annual Brownsville picnic's event. Residents and business owners decorated their homes and storefronts, rather than floats, according to the "pioneer farming" theme.
Judges for the parade included the Pioneer Association directors, 2020 Pioneer Picnic Grand Marshalls, Pioneer Picnic Court and Brownsville Mayor Don Ware. All participants were categorized as private residential or commercial displays and were judged on originality, craftsmanship, entertainment value and interpretation of the theme.
Here are the winners of the reverse parade decoration contest:
Private
• Court’s Choice: Tenbush/Grant Families
• Grand Marshall's Choice: Tenbush/Grant Families
• Mayor’s Choice: Julie Reed and Joyce Nelson
• Picnic Director’s Choice: (Tie) Jenna and Lawrence Stutsman, Tenbush/Grant Families
• People’s Choice: Tenbush/Grant Families
Commercial
• Court’s Choice: Brownsville Stitching Parlor
• Grand Marshall's Choice: Brownsville Stitching Parlor
• Mayor’s Choice: Living Rock Studio
• Picnic Director’s Choice: (Tie) Brownsville Stitching Parlor, Living Rock Studio
• People’s Choice: Living Rock Studio
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
