Brownsville man gets four years for attempted assault

A Brownsville man was sentenced to more than four years in prison after pleading no contest to a charge of attempted second-degree assault on Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Court, according to Oregon’s online court database.

Chase Lee Davis, 28, had been accused of second-degree assault for reportedly slamming a woman’s head repeatedly against the pavement outside the Brownsville Saloon the night of Feb. 7.

He pleaded no contest to the lesser offense. A charge of strangulation also was dismissed at sentencing per terms of the plea agreement.

In the aftermath of the crime, the woman was unconscious and appeared to be having a seizure, according to a deputy who responded to the incident. The Linn County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.

Davis' sentence was greater than typical for attempted second-degree assault due to an aggravating factor. He was convicted of fourth-degree assault for a 2019 incident involving the same victim, whom he knows.

In a separate case, Davis pleaded no contest on Wednesday to giving false information to a peace officer in connection to a citation or warrant.

On Feb. 14, Davis was contacted near the Washburn Heights cell tower site at about 10:30 p.m., and he gave the deputy the name of another man. But Davis apparently mixed up the other man’s middle name, according to court paperwork.

The sentence of 30 days in jail for providing false information was concurrent to the sentence in the attempted second-degree assault case.

