Brownsville man accused of child pornography charges
A Brownsville registered sex offender was accused of multiple child pornography-related charges in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon.

Airo Kristoff Mallars was charged with five counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

Judge Thomas McHill set Mallars’ bail at $150,000 and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for July 20.

The crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 15 and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.

In July 2001, Mallars was convicted of two counts of third-degree rape and, in a separate case, one count of third-degree sodomy.

In 2010, Mallars was convicted of misdemeanor failure to report as a sex offender.

