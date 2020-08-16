Brownsville holds annual pioneer parade in reverse

Even the coronavirus couldn’t cancel all the events associated with the Linn County Pioneer Picnic, which has been an annual Brownsville staple since 1887.
A “Reverse Parade” was held Saturday, with residents decorating their houses and storefronts, rather than vehicles and floats. The parade was hosted by the Linn County Pioneer Association as well as the Central Linn Lions Club and followed a pioneer farming theme.
“We got the idea because Harrisburg was doing it for Fourth of July (and) Lebanon was doing it for Strawberry Festival, and so we thought, ‘Oh that’s a good idea,’” said Pioneer Association President Debie Wyne. “I was very pleased with the participation and the entries today.”
Brownsville Stitching Parlor owner Jamie Kampfer said, in any other year, she would usually just sit and watch the parade.
“I just wanted to participate because it’s been a hard year for everyone,” she said. “It was really different and we had to come up with an idea.”
So she researched tools and fibers that pioneer-age people would have used to create the scene outside her shop. Dressed in pioneer garb, she and two helpers put on a display with sheep pelts on display from a local rancher, one woman operating a peg loom and another using an old-fashioned spinning wheel. Kampfer also used home-grown vegetables she harvested that morning as props.
Similarly, Jenna and Lawrence Stutsman used produce from their home garden in their front yard display.
“I’m excited that we’re doing something and I think it’s creative,” said Jenna, who is a member of the Pioneer Association.
For their entry, she also put up scarecrows in thrift-shop clothing as well as a homemade “HARVEST” banner, and Lawrence made wooden cut-outs of livestock using his router.
Marilyn and David Mackey, owners of Living Rock Studios, created a scene outside of their home and business called “Memories are Threads in Time.” Marilyn narrated moments in history associated with pioneers, while David sat close by spinning wool.
Because the annual Pioneer Picnic events were canceled or rescheduled from their original dates in June, Marilyn said, she “was all for it” when she found out about the reverse parade idea.
As the summer began to pass by, she said, “I couldn’t figure out why I was so depressed until I realized, ‘No Pioneer Picnic.’” Having participated in the historic weekend for as long as she could remember, she said she was happy to see at least part of it continue.
In a more modern take on the theme, the Central Linn Junior and Senior High School cheerleaders performed outside of Sharing Hands thrift store. The girls wore cowgirl boots and did their routines in front of hay bales decked with school colors, with a tractor parked in front of the store.
“We normally do (the parade) every year,” said head coach Megan Day, “so we’re just happy they were able to put something together and that we were able to participate still.”
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.