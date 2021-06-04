Brown sets June 21 target to end COVID-19 limits in Oregon

"Some people are not vaccine resistant, but vaccine inconvenienced," Allen said.

Brown also reiterated plans to give away $1 million to a vaccinated Oregonian, along with $10,000 to a vaccinated person in each of the 36 counties. Scholarships worth $100,000 are also being offered to lucky vaccinated youth.

Brown and OHA officials said it was time to push past the current levels of inoculation as medical evidence and state statistics show the impact of the virus has separated residents into two groups with very different likely futures.

Those with vaccination are almost completely free of infections, severe illness and death.

But the pandemic is still "a shadow" across the state for those who are not inoculated. The OHA said nine out of 10 deaths are currently among people who have no record of vaccination.

Children, immunocompromised and those who have not been able to get vaccinated must still be considered when communities decide what steps to take.

"There are still Oregonians who need to take extra precautions to feel and stay safe," Brown said.