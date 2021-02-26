Brown promises vaccines will be available for all Oregonians by July 1

One number that's not known is how many people are refusing the offer to be inoculated.

Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said neither state or federal officials are tracking who is eligible but says no to the vaccine. The higher that number, the more vaccine is actually available for those that want it.

Allen said OHA is still vaccinating Phase 1 groups who want to be inoculated but have not yet been able to get to a vaccine site.

Brown said that pausing this month will allow Oregon to catch up on the backlog.

"We want to keep our commitment to our seniors," Brown said.

Allen said Phase 2 will begin May 29 regardless of how many Phase 1 people get inoculated this month.

Brown has been sharply criticized for her decision last month to depart from CDC guidelines recommending the next priority go to vaccinating those over 65. In Oregon, 90% of COVID-19 deaths have been age 60 or older.

The governor opted to put 153,000 teachers, school staff and day care workers ahead of seniors.