Brown orders masks worn indoors as COVID-19 hits record levels in Oregon

"I trust Oregonians even if the Governor doesn’t," Drazan said. "She shouldn’t be trying to control every aspect of their lives with mask and vaccine mandates."

Though Brown had ceded daily control of COVID-19 response to the counties, her emergency order powers she first invoked in March 2020 allowed her to move authority back to OHA at any point.

Brown said there were no plans currently in the works to restrict the gathering of large crowds during the period showing infections and hospitalizations rising sharply until Sept. 7 before declining.

No ban on county fairs, the Pendleton Round-Up, the Oregon State Fair in Marion County, Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers and other college football games, concerts or other major events in Oregon was in the works "at this time," Brown said.

The Pendleton Round-Up, the major event of the year in the area, held in mid-September, had been cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic. Amid months of declining infection rates, Brown earlier this summer said "Let 'er buck," a popular saying of fans of the event, which draws more than 50,000 to the region.

With the delta variant hitting Umatilla County especially hard, the pandemic was once again raising questions about large scale events.