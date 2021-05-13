Brown drops masks for those vaccinated, per CDC

Gov. Kate Brown announced on Thursday that fully vaccinated Oregonians no longer need to wear masks in most situations.

The announcement came hours after the Centers for Disease Control issued the new guidance that said those who have been vaccinated can relax their social distancing and ditch their masks for the most part.

Masks will still be required in crowded situations, long-term care facilities, hospitals, public transportation and correctional facilities.

To be fully vaccinated, an individual must be two weeks removed from their last dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or two weeks removed from the single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

The Oregon Health Authority also announced on Thursday that a Linn County woman was added to the state's COVID-19 death toll.

The woman was 80 years old and was diagnosed with the virus on May 5. She died on Sunday at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying health conditions.

She was one of 14 deaths reported by the agency on Thursday. Oregon's COVID-19 death toll is now 2,572.

