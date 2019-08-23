The inaugural Philomath Brew & Wine Fest, presented by Vinwood Taphouse, is set for Saturday at Skirvin Park's Philomath Frolic & Rodeo grounds.
The event will run from 1 to 8 p.m. and feature 17 breweries and wineries, three distilleries and two cider houses. The $20 admission includes a glass and four sample tickets. More tickets can be purchased — five for $10 — with all proceeds going toward facility upgrades.
Organizer KC Pyle joined the Frolic & Rodeo board about a year ago and floated the idea of putting on an official brewfest.
“There were discussions about what we could do to raise money to start improving the rodeo grounds,” Pyle said. “The rodeo makes enough money to sustain itself, but the grounds needed improvement.”
Pyle has received plenty of advice from good friend Kris Latimer, who runs the Lebanon Brewfest to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam. The Lebanon Brewfest began in 2015 and drew more than 1,000 people each of the past two years.
“She has made it very successful in a very short period of time,” Pyle said. “She told me how to get started, the steps to take and who to contact.
“It’s by no means an easy task, it involves a lot of time, but for the Philomath community, the Frolic grounds are a big deal. The town is super supportive of community events and activities, particularly if they are going to benefit an icon around the rodeo.”
Pyle also praised Mark Harwood and Chelsea Halahuni from Vinwood Taphouse for lending a helping hand.
Along with beer, wine, cider and Nectar Creek mead, attendees can enjoy food from Boss Hawgs BBQ and Cupcake Hooray while listening to live music from three bands. Joe Halahuni, a former Oregon State football player who is now a Benton County Sheriff's Office deputy, will also be preparing Hawaiian barbecued chicken and macaroni salad.
Pyle was hoping to book more food options for the brewfest.
“We’ve kind of struggled honestly with the food vendors because it’s a state fair weekend and with us being new, nobody wants to commit to showing up unsure of what they’re going to get,” he said.
Pyle is anticipating a crowd of 500 to 700 people based on social media response. Those pouring will be a mix of volunteers and employees of the beverage companies.
To inquire about volunteering, contact Pyle at 541-250-1418.
