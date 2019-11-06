The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam is making a change to its organizational structure which it is hoping will make it easier for people to serve and enlarge its pool of volunteers.
The organization is decreasing the number of positions on its Board of Directors and creating a wide range of individual committees dedicated to specific programs and events.
“Boards can get stagnant just like anything else, not that our board is anything less than amazing. It’s just that every once in a while you’ve got to shake things up,” said Executive Director Kris Latimer, who emphasized that this restructuring was supported by the Board of Directors. “We’ve also been suffering a little bit by not having a lot of community engagement, volunteers supporting events.”
The organization currently has 19 directors, which will be reduced to about 14. The new, smaller board will be more tightly focused on setting direction and policy for the clubs.
The reduction in directors is being handled by self-selection.
“We gave everybody (on the board) a questionnaire and said ‘Where do you see yourself in the new organizational structure?’ Some opted to go to committees and some opted to stay involved on the board,” Latimer said. “We had a few board members that were ready to go and they needed permission.”
There are currently two open seats on the board allotted to Sweet Home residents. Anyone interested in applying for one of these positions can find the information on the club’s website.
The second part of the restructure is the creation of more committees. Two of these committees – finance and athletics – are permanent and require board approval of their memberships. The other committees exist to support specific events and programs.
The current list of committees includes Fall Auction, Spring Auction, Brewfest, Classroom to Career Expo, Safety and Facilities, 21st Century, Golf Palooza, Ladies Night Out and Dodgeball. Additional committees can be created as needed.
“The goal is to establish a wider variety of committees that allow more people to engage and potentially for a smaller chunk of time,” Latimer said.
The committees will also offer a pipeline of potential future board members.
“There’s always the chance that when you board has been in place for a long time that people feel like they can’t join it,” Latimer said. “This is a chance for us to do some succession planning.”
For more information on the club’s plans, visit www.bgcgreatersantiam.org. Latimer expects the new structure to be in place by the end of November.
