Booster Club proposes naming pool in honor of Jan Nadig

The Lebanon Community Pool may be getting a new name in the coming weeks.

The Lebanon Booster Club has submitted a request to have the pool named in honor of longtime aquatics director Jan Nadig.

The request has been heard by the Lebanon Community Schools board and the Lebanon Aquatics District board. By rule, the school board must await public comment before making this decision final.

The Booster Club’s letter proposing that the pool be named in honor of Nadig noted that she has been well known for decades as “The Pool Lady.”

“Jan Nadig has touched so many lives through teaching kids and adults to swim, teaching teenagers to be lifeguards, inviting the community in to use the pool in a variety of ways, and just loving the people of our community. We feel it would be very appropriate to rename our community pool after her and have it recognized as the Jan Nadig Pool.”

She first started working at the pool in 1975 as an assistant supervisor. She became the Aquatic Coordinator in 1980 and held that post until 1996.

She was also the head coach for the Lebanon High swimming team from 1986 to 1996.