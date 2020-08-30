Boaters take fire crews to battle Green Peter blaze; Whitcomb boat ramp closed, watercraft should avoid Quartzville arm

When Oregon Department of Forestry firefighters responded to Green Peter Reservoir on Saturday night, they saw smoke rising from a peninsula across the water, but there weren’t any roads leading to the rugged terrain.

So private boaters and watercraft from public agencies took the fire crews and their equipment — including hoses and pumps — across the reservoir.

The fire was limited to an estimated 15 acres on Sunday afternoon thanks to the swift response, as well as two helicopters that dipped and dumped water on the blaze, said Jim Gersbach, ODF public information officer.

The Whitcomb Park boat ramp is currently closed to the public as it is being used as a staging area by firefighters, who could be in the area for days more, Gersbach said. Boaters also should avoid going into the Quartzville arm of Green Peter Reservoir as the helicopters will scooping water out of the area.

“As fires go, this is one we’re confident that we have the resources and we’ll ultimately get this fire contained. Fortunately, it’s in an area where it’s not threatening structures,” Gersbach said.

Given the current conditions, officials don’t anticipate a rapid spread of the fire, and no evacuations of the area have been ordered. For the most part, people recreating near Green Peter won’t be impacted and would likely only see or smell smoke, Gersbach added. Quartzville Road and other locations in the area remain open.

He said that the 15-acre estimate for the fire was a rough guess given the challenging territory. The fire is on Bureau of Land Management property in an area of timbered old growth.