Bluer and redder: Benton County grows more progressive, Linn County more conservative

Voter registration records from the last five presidential elections indicate that the Democratic Party’s influence has increased in Benton County — much as Oregon overall has become more liberal — while Republicans’ power has steadily grown in Linn County.

The west side of the mid-Willamette Valley has become more true blue than ever, just like the state, while the east side of the river has turned a deeper shade of red.

The pattern of the dominant local party becoming even more entrenched is occurring nationwide, and that’s likely due to several factors, said political experts.

One of those trends is “self-sorting,” said Jim Moore, a professor in the politics and government department at Pacific University in Forest Grove. “When people move to a new place, they tend to gravitate toward a place that is more agreeable to them politically,” Moore explained. In other words, people want to feel at home.

People also want to fit in with their neighbors, so most become consistent with the dominant party in their area, said Bill Lunch, professor emeritus of political science at Oregon State University.

Lunch said that overall, residents’ political, cultural and professional associations and identifications are linked more consistently than they used to be in the past. “The things that matter to people, those have lined up in ways that reinforce partisanship. If you go back far enough, those associations were ‘cross-cutting.’ That is, they pulled people in different directions,” Lunch added. On a related note, current politics doesn’t cobble together strange bedfellows as much as it used to.