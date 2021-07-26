Blodgett man charged with Albany homicide, to be held without bail

At around 5 p.m. Friday, family members of Christian’s filed a missing person report with BCSO. Christian’s father had checked her residence and found what he believed to be evidence that a crime had taken place inside. A short time later, investigators located Christian's body.

Search warrants were authorized and served in Lincoln County, Benton County and Linn County. It is believed Christian died in Albany, although police did not reveal a cause of death. Anderson was lodged in the Linn County Jail on Saturday on the murder charge and a contempt of court charge for reportedly violating the no-contact order.

Investigators from APD, BCSO, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Corvallis Police Department and the Lebanon Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Those with information about the case should call Albany Police Detective Lt. Travis Giboney at 541-917-3209.

If you are or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence or a domestic violence-related issue, contact the Call to Safety Crisis Line at 1-888-235-5333, or call your local law enforcement agency.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

