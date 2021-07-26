Blodgett man arrested in connection with Albany homicide

A Blodgett man is being held in connection with the death of a 33-year-old Albany woman.

The body of Angela Nicole Christian was found Friday in a rural area near Marys Peak. James Loren Anderson was set to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court.

Here is how the case unfolded, according to a press release from the Albany Police Department.

APD responded for a welfare check on Christian at 9:43 a.m. Friday at a residence in the 1300 block of Hood Street Southeast in Albany. Subsequently, the relatives of Anderson, 34, had contacted the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, filing a report stating he was in violation of an active Linn County Circuit Court domestic violence release agreement.

Investigators received information that Anderson and Christian had been together in a rural area of Benton County in violation of the agreement. Anderson was contacted at his residence in Blodgett.

At around 5 p.m. Friday, family members of Christian’s filed a missing person report with BCSO. Christian’s father had checked her residence and found what he believed to be evidence that a crime had taken place inside. A short time later, investigators located Christian's body.