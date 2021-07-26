Blodgett man arrested in connection with Albany homicide

A Blodgett man is being held in connection with the death of a 33-year-old Albany woman.
The body of Angela Nicole Christian was found Friday in a rural area near Marys Peak. James Loren Anderson was set to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court.
Here is how the case unfolded, according to a press release from the Albany Police Department.
APD responded for a welfare check on Christian at 9:43 a.m. Friday at a residence in the 1300 block of Hood Street Southeast in Albany. Subsequently, the relatives of Anderson, 34, had contacted the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, filing a report stating he was in violation of an active Linn County Circuit Court domestic violence release agreement.
Investigators received information that Anderson and Christian had been together in a rural area of Benton County in violation of the agreement. Anderson was contacted at his residence in Blodgett.
At around 5 p.m. Friday, family members of Christian’s filed a missing person report with BCSO. Christian’s father had checked her residence and found what he believed to be evidence that a crime had taken place inside. A short time later, investigators located Christian's body.
Search warrants were authorized and served in Lincoln County, Benton County and Linn County. It is believed Christian died in Albany, although the police did not reveal a cause of death. Anderson was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of murder in the second degree and contempt of court by violation of a no-contact order.
Investigators from APD, BCSO, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Corvallis Police Department and the Lebanon Police Department assisted with the investigation.
No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to call Albany Police Detective Lt. Travis Giboney at 541-917-3209.
If you are or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence or a domestic violence-related issue, you are encouraged to contact the Call to Safety Crisis Line at 1-888-235-5333, or call your local law enforcement agency.