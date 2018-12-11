A woman reported to the Sweet Home Police Department on Sunday morning that her boyfriend struck her in the face with an ax, but she didn’t believe she was hit by the blade of the tool, according to court paperwork.
Michael Ralph Marshall Jr., 35, of Sweet Home was charged with second-degree assault on Monday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court.
Marshall and the woman were sleeping in an illegal encampment on private property west of Zelkova Street in Sweet Home, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.
The accuser told authorities that she and Marshall got into an altercation about him taking the blankets off her during the night, and he picked up a double-edge ax and struck her with it. She said Marshall left the encampment after the incident, the affidavit states.
An officer observed a visible injury to the woman’s right eye area, with a laceration that was bleeding and localized swelling. During the investigation, the officer was able to locate the ax, with fresh blood on its yellow handle, placed behind some items in a dark corner of the tent the couple was staying in, according to the affidavit.
After Marshall was arrested later on Sunday morning, he claimed his actions were in self-defense, and the woman swung at him with a knife. He said he did not know how the woman received the injury. Marshall added that he did swing the ax at her in an effort to knock a flashlight out of her hands, but denied that the ax struck her face, the affidavit states.
The next hearing in Marshall’s case is scheduled for Dec. 27 in Linn County Circuit Court.
