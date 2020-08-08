Black Lives Matter marchers took to the streets of downtown Corvallis in peaceful protest

Over 100 Oregonians in support of Black Lives Matter marched alongside traffic in downtown Corvallis on Saturday morning.
The peaceful rally highlighted the frustrations local people of color have at the lack of systemic change in the months that have passed since the deaths of people like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd at the hands of police officers.
“The system was designed for violence,” said protest leader and Corvallis resident Jam Ventura. “The system was designed to silence.”
Ventura said she understands the apprehension some people have to label all police bad — she has friends who are related to law enforcement officers. But she also made a call to the “good cops” out there: “Come get your goons because they are killing us out here.”
Protesters congregated at Central Park before the march. There, the stereotyping Black people face was addressed by Woodburn resident Jonathan Willis through his poetry, in addition to speeches given by Ventura and fellow Corvallis resident Carmyn Washington.
Washington said, although the last Black civil rights movement in the U.S. happened over 50 years ago, there has been a negligible improvement to the aggression Black people like her face.
“I didn’t realize that the color of my skin shackled me to a predetermined fate,” Washington said.
Leaving the park, the crowd marched down Eighth Street and then Washington Avenue before turning onto Third Street. The procession along the busy road began moving from the sidewalk to the street around Jefferson Avenue, blocking a lane of traffic. The marchers continued to block a lane of traffic when turning onto Van Buren Avenue and did the same turning onto Fourth Street before landing at Benton County Circuit Courthouse.
Just before noon, the City of Corvallis sent an alert to residents warning that protesters in the street were “creating a hazard.”
No one was hurt during the protest. Many cars with the right of way stopped to allow the marchers to pass, some honking their horns in support of BLM.
Protester and Corvallis resident Sherri Perkins said she was opposed to the alert’s language.
“I’ve never been to a protest in my entire life and, ever since the George Floyd incident, I’m angry and I’m mad,” she said. “It wasn’t a hazard. We’re protesting peacefully for a good movement. It didn’t have to come out that way.”
Rally organizer Lily Cudmore, who is Latina, said she and co-organizer Sandee Stewart hosted the march to keep the local push for civil rights alive.
“We had a really good momentum in the beginning, but then it dissolved,” Cudmore said. “I wanted to protect people of color’s voices and give them a platform to speak on.”
Ventura said she plans on keeping up the effort.
“We decide who stays in power,” she said. “We have a lot of work to do and I want to make that work permanent.”
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
